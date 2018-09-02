Louisville Mashers/Bats Homestand Highlights: September 2-3
September 2, 2018 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
Sunday, September 2 - Louisville Mashers vs. Indianapolis Indians - 6:00 p.m. (Gates 5:00 p.m.)
Louisville Mashers rally towel giveaway: First 2,000 fans, 21 and older
Bourbon Tasting on the concourse provided by Evan Williams
Inflatable KidsZone
Kids Eat Free Day
Jewish Heritage Night t-shirt giveaway
Postgame performance by The Chicago Boyz
POSTGAME FIREWORKS sponsored by LG&E
Monday, September 3 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians - 1:00 p.m. (Gates 12:00 p.m.)
Quarter Hot Dogs all game long
Postgame Kids Run The Bases
Margarita Monday: $3 10 oz. margaritas sponsored by El Jimador Tequila
Jake The Diamond Dog appearance
