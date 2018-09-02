Louisville Mashers/Bats Homestand Highlights: September 2-3

September 2, 2018 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Sunday, September 2 - Louisville Mashers vs. Indianapolis Indians - 6:00 p.m. (Gates 5:00 p.m.)

Louisville Mashers rally towel giveaway: First 2,000 fans, 21 and older

Bourbon Tasting on the concourse provided by Evan Williams

Inflatable KidsZone

Kids Eat Free Day

Jewish Heritage Night t-shirt giveaway

Postgame performance by The Chicago Boyz

POSTGAME FIREWORKS sponsored by LG&E

Monday, September 3 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians - 1:00 p.m. (Gates 12:00 p.m.)

Quarter Hot Dogs all game long

Postgame Kids Run The Bases

Margarita Monday: $3 10 oz. margaritas sponsored by El Jimador Tequila

Jake The Diamond Dog appearance

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.