Duran Goes Deep Again in 5-3 Loss to Rochester

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (29-15) had their 11-game road win streak snapped Wednesday afternoon, a 5-3 loss to the Rochester Red Wings (16-28) at Frontier Field.

Tied 3-3 entering the bottom of the eighth, Rochester took the lead on a home run from Carter Kieboom. The long ball came against WooSox reliever Kaleb Ort, the first homer allowed by the right-hander over 20 innings of work this season. A trio of singles delivered one more Red Wings run, capped off by a Rafael Bautista blooper that fell between three defenders to make it 5-3. Worcester failed to score in the ninth, concluding the team's second loss since June 7.

After the WooSox went up 4-0 early on Tuesday night, Rochester grabbed the lead in game two of the series on a Luis Garcia solo home run. The Red Wings extended the lead three innings later, a run-scoring fourth that began with a Daniel Palka double to right. Worcester starter Tanner Houck exited following his 58th pitch, and Jake Noll singled off John Schreiber to bring home Palka and double the lead. Overall, Houck went 3.2 innings, allowing two runs and striking out six in his second start back from a flexor strain.

After Schreiber notched the final out of the fourth, Jarren Duran got the WooSox on the board with a solo blast to right. The 24-year-old now has two homers in his last three games and six total since June 10.

The Red Wings grabbed the run back in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double by Kieboom. The 3-1 lead would hold until the eighth, when Worcester put together another late rally. Michael Chavis began the frame with a walk, followed by consecutive singles by Jeter Downs, Yairo Muñoz and Jonathan Arauz, the last of which brought home Chavis. With the bases loaded, Jett Bandy drove a ball deep to right, but Rochester left fielder Cody Wilson reached up and took away a go-ahead grand slam. One run did score on the sac-fly, tying the game at three.

The bottom of the eighth was ultimately the difference, when Rochester struck for two against Ort-the second time all year Ort has allowed two runs in a single outing.

The WooSox continue the six-game series Thursday in Rochester at 7:05 p.m. Radio coverage starts live from Frontier Field at 6:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. Stephen Gonsalves (3-1, 3.06) goes for Worcester against Josh Rogers (2-4, 5.45).

