SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 23, 2021

June 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (29-11) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-24)

RHP Brody Koerner (1-3, 4.46 ERA) vs. RHP Ramón Rosso (0-1, 4.80 ERA)

| Game 41 | Road Game 21 | Coca-Cola Park | Allentown, PA | June 23, 2021 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

THIS TEAM IS ON FIRE: With a 29-11 (.725) start to the season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has set the RailRiders era (2013 - Present) record for best start through 40 games. That record puts the RailRiders on pace for an 87-33 season, and roughly projects to a 102-38 season in a normal 140-game schedule. The previous best mark through 40 games in the RailRiders era was a 23-17 start to the season in 2017.The RailRiders finished a franchise best 91-52 (.636) in 2016, when SWB captured its first and only Triple-A National Championship. The RailRiders have the best record in minor league baseball, with Omaha (29-12, .707) ranking second.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders continue their longest road trip of the season, a 12-game, 13-day extravaganza first bringing SWB to Allentown, PA for a six-game set with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The second leg of the trip takes the RailRiders to the farthest outpost in the Triple-A East Northeast Division: Worcester, MA. It will be SWB's first trip to Worcester in franchise history, with six games scheduled with the Worcester Red Sox at the brand-new Polar Park. The RailRiders also have one other 12-game, 13-day road trip, from August 17-29 against Worcester and Lehigh Valley. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts three 12-game homestands throughout the season.

HERE'S THE DIETZ: When play began on June 6, SWB infielder Derek Dietrich was hitting only .119/.316/.237, and had endured an 0-for-27 skid to end the month of May. However, beginning with a 1-for-2 performance against Lehigh Valley that night, Dietrich has found success at the plate in his last 12 games, batting .364/.500/.636 (12-for-33) with 9 R, 3 2B, 2 HR, and 9 RBIs. The run of success at the bat has improved his season batting line to .207/.381/.380, a 209-point leap in OPS. Dietrich ranks 17th among qualified Triple-A East hitters in OBP.

HISTORIC RUN FOR AMBURGEY: RailRiders outfielder Trey Amburgey has a chance to make RailRiders history tonight, as he carries a 31-game on-base streak into play against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. If he reaches base safely tonight one time (via hit, BB or HBP), he wil tie Brandon Drury's 32-game on-base streak in 2018 for the longest in the RailRiders era (2013- Present). Here is a look inside the numbers during Trey's incredible run:

+The streak began on August 26, 2019, when Amburgey went 1-for-3 with a HBP at the Pawtucket Red Sox.

+He has hit .369/.434/.649 during the streak, with 25 R, 10 2B, 7 HR, 34 RBI, 11 BB, 33 K, and 4 HBP.

+The streak has included nine multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games.

+During the streak, Amburgey has only gone hitless two times (8/31/19 vs BUF; 6/15/21 vs SYR). In those games he has reached base on a walk and was hit by two pitches. He also has two RBIs in those hitless contests.

+Amburgey had a 20-game hitting streak from 9/1/19 to 6/13/21 as part of the longer on-base streak, snapped on 6/15 vs Syracuse.

+Amburgey is currently tied with Jake Cave (2017) for the second-longest streak in the RailRiders era.

OTHER STREAKS OF NOTE: In addition to Trey Amburgey's impressive stretch, the RailRiders offense features two other players with double-digit on-base streaks. Outfielder Greg Allen is riding a season-long 18-game on-base streak into play on Wednesday evening, and infielder Hoy Park has reached base safely in 19 consecutive games. Allen has also played in two other games this season in which he did not record an official plate appearance, therefore not jeopardizing his streak, and spent time on the injured list in the middle of his streak. Park sports an absurd .533 OBP during his streak, which has propelled him to the Triple-A East lead in OBP (.504), SLG (.656) and OPS (1.160), and is second in the league in AVG (.366). The infielder also ranks t-5th in Triple-A East in walks (25), behind four players tied for first with 27.

OH WHAT A RELIEF IT IS!: Since Kyle Barraclough relieved Albert Abreu in the sixth inning of the RailRiders game at Buffalo on Friday, June 11, the SWB bullpen has performed at an amazing clip. In the last 12 days, the bullpen has combined for a 2.00 ERA (10 ER/45.0 IP), while allowing just 30 hits, 16 walks and 54 strikeouts. The current stretch has lowered SWB's bullpen ERA to 3.08 on the season, the 10th-best in all of minor league baseball, and fourth-best in Triple-A East (1st: Buffalo, 2.56). RailRiders closer Luis García leads all minor leaguers with 11 saves on the season, and is one of only three pitchers with double-digit saves this year.

COMEBACK KIDS: The RailRiders erased multi-run deficits five times en route to victory in their last 11 games. Just during the series against the Syracuse Mets, SWB won games which it trailed 5-0, 5-2 and 3-0, including winning two games in walk-off fashion. Of the RailRiders 28 wins this season, they have 16 come-from-behind victories. Five of those comebacks have come in the 7th-inning or later, and SWB has five wins in its last at-bats including two walk-offs.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.