Mud Hens Fireworks Show Postponed

June 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







TOLEDO, OH- The Mud Hens announced today the Friday, July 2 postgame fireworks show will be postponed to a date later this summer. As supply remains a fireworks industry-wide issue, the team learned there would be a shortage for the July 2 show therefore not meeting the Mud Hens standards, and the difficult decision to postpone was made.

Executive Vice President & General Manager Erik Ibsen: "The Mud Hens are known for their incredible fireworks shows. Our fans have come to expect it over the past 20 years and our vendor works hard to create an outstanding production for them. As we got closer to our first fireworks show in nearly two years, we were not confident that it would meet our high expectations to entertain Mud Hens fans. We still look forward to a great night of Mud Hens baseball and the Downtown Toledo fireworks and a fun-filled holiday weekend at the ballpark! And we look forward to bringing fireworks back to Fifth Third Field in the near future."

