Marlins' Cooper to Rehab with Jacksonville

June 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jumbo Shrimp Wednesday when the Jumbo Shrimp host the Durham Bulls at 7:05 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Cooper was placed on the injured list June 9 with a lumbar strain. He last played June 7 against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Prior to the injury, Cooper appeared in 52 games for Miami, slashing .248/.326/.394 with five home runs and 22 RBIs.

The 30-year-old was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth round of the 2013 draft out of Auburn University. Copper climbed the ranks of the Brewers farm system, making it to Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2016. In 2017, the native of Torrance, Calif. was traded to the New York Yankees in exchange for left-handed pitcher Tyler Webb.

The Yankees promoted Cooper to the major leagues on July 14, and he made his debut that day against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. On July 16, Cooper got his first MLB hit, doubling off David Price.

On November 20, 2017, Cooper was traded to the Miami Marlins along with left-hander Caleb Smith in exchange for right-handed pitcher Mike King and international bonus pool money. It marked the first trade executed by the Marlins under CEO Derek Jeter.

Cooper's best major league season was in 2019, when he slashed .281/.344.446 with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs in 107 games. That season he played primarily first base for Miami, but has since taken on a larger role in the outfield defensively.

He joins infielder Jazz Chisholm, catcher Jorge Alfaro, outfielder Starling Marté, pitcher Elieser Hernández, outfielder Lewis Brinson, pitcher Jordan Holloway and infielder Miguel Rojas to rehab with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.