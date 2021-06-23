Iowa Splits Twin Bill against Omaha

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (15-26) split their doubleheader with the Omaha Storm Chasers (30-13), Wednesday at Principal Park. Omaha took game one by a score of 12-4 and Iowa won the second game 8-5.

Omaha scored in five of the seven frames of game one, putting up 12 runs on nine hits. Gabriel Cancel led the Storm Chasers with a 3-for-4 game, driving in six runs. Cancel finished the seven inning game just a single shy of the cycle.

Jake Kalish got the win, throwing 2.2 innings of perfect relief for Omaha, including striking out five of the eight batters he faced. Matt Swarmer fell to 0-4 on the year, allowing nine runs on seven hits including two home runs over his five innings of work.

After losing game one 12-4, Iowa came back and won the second game by three, 8-5. Iowa scored first, getting one run in the second inning with a Taylor Gushue solo shot. They added five more in the third highlighted by a Nick Martini three-run bomb.

Omaha chipped away at the 6-0 deficit, scoring two in the fourth, two in the fifth and adding one in the sixth. Angelo Castellano hit a two-run double in the fourth inning followed by Kyle Isbel and Edward Olivares homers in the fifth and sixth.

Up by only one, Iowa scratched across two insurance runs in the home sixth, taking an 8-5 lead. Jake Jewell closed the door with a scoreless seventh inning, registering his second save of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Ryan Lawlor made his Triple-A debut for Iowa in the ninth inning of game one, allowing three runs on two hits.

- Trayce Thompson hit his team-leading eighth home run of the year in game one, a two-run shot to give Iowa the lead in the first inning.

- Adrian Sampson registered his second win of the year, tossing five innings, allowing four runs on six hits. Sampson walked five and struck out three while giving up one home run.

Iowa and Omaha continue their seven-game series tomorrow at Principal Park with first pitch scheduled for 7:08 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

