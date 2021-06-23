Mud Hens' Home Winning Streak Halted by Redbirds
June 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens had their six-game home winning streak snapped by the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday, falling in a 4-0 decision at Fifth Third Field.
Jacob Robson shined at the plate as he reached base on all four of his plate appearances, going 3-for-4 with a double, two singles and a fielder's choice. JaCoby Jones ended the night 1-for-3 with a single, a walk and a fielder's choice, while Zack Short and Kody Clemens each went 1-for-4 with a base hit.
On the mound, Pedro Payano notched four strikeouts in six innings of work, but was tagged with the loss after surrendering two earned runs on five hits and a pair of walks. Nolan Blackwood conceded two insurance runs in his lone inning of relief, but Gerson Moreno and Jason Foley each hurled a scoreless frame out of the Hen Pen.
Memphis (17-27) started the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning. Juan Yepez grounded a leadoff single up the middle, before Scott Hurst doubled off the right-field fence to put men on second and third with nobody down. Both runners were able to come home when Kramer Robertson hit a sacrifice fly that sent JaCoby Jones crashing against the wall in center.
The Redbirds eventually doubled their lead in the top of the seventh stanza. With the bases loaded and one out, Evan Mendoza was allowed to score when Toledo (22-21) right-hander Nolan Blackwood was called for a balk. Lane Thomas then chopped a ground ball to first that plated Hurst and made it 4-0, which proved to be the final tally.
What's Next:
The Mud Hens and Redbirds return to Fifth Third Field on Thursday to resume their six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Hens Notes:
- Renato Núñez was ejected by home plate umpire Jacob Metz at the end of the third inning for arguing balls and strikes.
- Wednesday's game was the first time Toledo has been shut out in a nine-inning contest this season.
- Jacob Robson tallied his fourth multi-hit game of the year. He is 4-for-8 with a double, a solo homer and a walk over his last two outings.
- The Mud Hens have won 10 of their 13 home games, dating back to May 19 against Columbus.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.