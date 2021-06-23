Nick Vincent Joins Saints; Adds 405 Games of MLB Experience to Roster

COLUMBUS, OH - The Minnesota Twins announced on Tuesday that they signed right-handed pitcher Nick Vincent to a minor league contract and assigned him to St. Paul. Vincent has pitched in the majors in every season since 2012, splitting time between the Padres, Mariners, Phillies, Giants and Marlins. In total, he has 727 games of professional baseball experience under his belt.

At 34 years old, Vincent opened his 14th professional season in 2021 with the Round Rock Express (Triple-A, Rangers). He pitched in 15 games, accruing 15.1 innings of work on the mound. He allowed seven earned runs on 18 hits and one home run. His opposition was hitting .273 against him. His time with the Express finished with a 0-0 record and a 4.11 ERA. He threw one wild pitch, which was his first since the 2014 season with the San Diego Padres.

The Poway, CA native spent the 2020 season in the majors with the Miami Marlins, signing with them in June prior to Summer Camp and the delayed start of the season. He pitched in 21 games, which ranked fourth on the team and pitched at least 1.0 inning in all but two outings, throwing 1.2 innings on three separate occasions. He finished his time with the Marlins going 1-2 and a 5.43 ERA. He was slated to start the season with the San Fransisco Giants organization, as he received a Non-Roster Invite to Spring Training, but was released in June prior to signing with the Marlins.

Vincent did spend the 2019 season with San Francisco, making one of his two career starts on May 14th against Toronto, pitching 1.0 inning allowing three runs on four hits, including one homer. He pitched in 18 total games for the Giants, finishing at 0-2 with a 5.58 ERA before being released on August 2nd. On August 12 he signed a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, pitching in 10 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley before heading back to The Show, where he finished the season with Philadelphia. He pitched his final 14 games of the season with the Phillies, finishing with a 1-2 record and a 1.93 ERA. His opponents hit .220 against him, which was his lowest mark in the majors since the 2013 season with San Diego.

The righty spent the bulk of the 2016-18 seasons with the Seattle Mariners. The 2017 campaign was a stand-out season, as he pitched in 69 games, which ranked as the most on the Mariners and 12th in the American League. He was named the winner of the Mariners Unsung Hero Award after going 3-3, with a 3.20 ERA. He allowed 23 earned runs in 64.2 innings of work. In his three seasons in Seattle, he never posted a WHIP higher than 1.16. Vincent finished with an even record in each of his three seasons in the Pacific Northwest, finishing 11-11 as a Mariner with a 3.62 ERA in 191 total games. He set his MLB career-high in strikeouts in 2016, fanning 65 batters in 60.1 innings.

Prior to his time in Seattle, Vincent was originally a San Diego Padres prospect. He appeared in the Major League games with San Diego in every season from 2012-15, splitting time between the parent club and the minors. Amassing a 9-6 record with San Diego, he finished with a sub-three ERA in three of his four seasons. His lone season above that mark was in 2014, when he pitched in 63 games with San Diego, the second-most he's pitched in one season, six shy of the career-high mark set with Seattle in 2017. In 2014, Vincent struck out 62 batters in 55.0 innings of work, the second-most in his Major League career. His 1.12 strikeouts per inning pitched was the highest mark in his Major League career. Vincent made his MLB debut on June 26, 2012 at Houston, got his first win two days later on the 28th and picked up his first MLB save on June 12, 2013 against Atlanta.

His overall career-high in strikeouts came in 2015, when he sent down 89 batters in 2011 with Double-A San Antonio. That year saw Vincent finish with a career-high eight wins as he went 8-2 with a 2.27 ERA, numbers that earned him his only All-Star selection of his career in the Texas League. His opponents that year were hitting .196 against him, which is the best in any level that he pitched more than 13 games. The 66 games he appeared in that season are a minor league season-high for him. He spent the 2009-10 seasons with High-A Lake Elsinore, finishing with a combined 8-2 record in those two seasons. He made his professional debut in 2008 with short-season Eugene, and making an appearance with Triple-A Portland.

Vincent was drafted in 2008 in the 18th round out of Long Beach State.

The Saints roster now consists of 27 players, 16 pitchers and 11 position players, with four players currently on the injured list.

