Chasers and I-Cubs Split Twin Bill to Open Series

DES MOINES, IA -- The Omaha Storm Chasers and Iowa Cubs split two games of a doubleheader on Wednesday at Principal Park, with Omaha winning, 12-4, in Game 1, before dropping Game 2, 8-5. With the win over Iowa (15-26) in the first game of the twin bill, Omaha (30-13) became the first team in Minor League Baseball to reach the 30-win mark in 2021.

GAME 1:

The Chasers scored 12 runs on nine hits in seven innings, thanks to a career-high six RBIs from infielder Gabriel Cancel, to top the Iowa Cubs, 12-4, in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

Omaha scored first, plating a run in the first inning against right-hander Matt Swarmer (Loss, 0-4) when outfielder Edward Olivares singled, stole second, moved to third on an error, and scored on a groundout by outfielder Kyle Isbel. Iowa scored two runs in the bottom of the first against right-hander Jacob Junis on a two-run homer by Trayce Thompson.

Cancel struck for the first time in the game in the second inning, when he bashed an 0-1 pitch from Swarmer over the left-center field fence for a two-run homer, giving the Chasers the lead. It was Cancel's 11th home run of the season.

The Chasers broke the game open in the third with four runs on two hits. After infielder Emmanuel Rivera walked and infielder Ryan McBroom singled to start the inning, Rivera scored on an errant pickoff throw to first. Next, after catcher Meibrys Viloria was hit by a pitch, Cancel tripled to deep right-center field to clear the bases and extend Omaha's lead to 8-2.

The I-Cubs plated a run in the bottom of the third against Junis on two infield singles and an error, but left-hander Jake Kalish (Win, 1-1) entered and struck out the first two batters he faced to end the inning. Kalish retired all eight batters he faced, striking out a season-high five batters in 2.2 innings.

Meanwhile, Omaha continued to add to its lead. Viloria hit a solo home run to right field in the fifth inning, his fourth of the season. It was Omaha's 20th multi-homer game of the year.

Viloria finished the game 1-for-2 with a home run, walk, hit-by-pitch, and three runs scored to extend his on-base streak to 17 games. He's reached safely in 30 of the 31 games he's played this season.

In the seventh, McBroom put Omaha into double digits in the runs column with an RBI double to bring in Isbel. Two batters later, Cancel capped the scoring with a two-run double to left field.

Cancel finished the game 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, double, and a career-high six RBIs.

Right-hander Jace Vines allowed a run in the bottom of the seventh on a walk, double, and RBI groundout before securing the final out of the game

Game 2:

The Omaha Storm Chaser could not overcome a five-run third inning by the Iowa Cubs and fell, 8-5, in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

The Chaser fell behind, 1-0, in the bottom of the second inning on a solo homer by Taylor Gushue against right-hander Scott Blewett (Loss, 3-2), before the I-Cubs broke the game open in the third.

Iowa started the inning with a double by Edwin Figuera, who scored on an RBI single by Tyler Ladendorf. Next, Ladendorf scored on a double by Michael Hermosillo on a ball that bounce off the top of the third base bag. Following a one-out walk to Thompson, Nick Martini smacked a three-run homer to centerfield to put the I-Cubs in front, 6-0.

From there, Omaha battled back with runs in each of the next three innings. Infielder Angelo Castellano produced two runs in the fourth with a double down the left field line against right-hander Adrian Sampson (Win, 2-2), bringing in outfielder Bubba Starling and infielder Alcides Escobar.

Isbel started the fifth inning with a solo home run to right field, his fifth of the season. Later in the inning, McBroom singled, Cancel doubled, and Starling brought in McBroom from third with an RBI groundout to cut the Chasers' deficit to two.

Omaha got within a run in the sixth when Olivares launched a solo home run to left field. It was his seventh home run of the season and his first in June.

The I-Cubs extended their lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, including one charged to Blewett. He pitched into the sixth inning for the fourth consecutive start. After Martini led off with a single and Blewett exited the game, right-hander Tyler Zuber allowed a walk, bunt single, and sacrifice fly to bring in Martini. The second run later scored on a fielder's choice groundout.

Right-hander Jake Jewell (Save, 2) recorded the final three outs to secure the win for Iowa.

The Storm Chasers continue their series with the I-Cubs on Thursday, when left-hander Marcelo Martinez (0-1, 36.00) faces Iowa RHP Mike Hauschild (0-0, 3.38). First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m. on 1180 The Zone.

