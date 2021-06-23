Knights Beat the Sounds 13-6 on Wednesday
June 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(NASHVILLE, TN) - The Charlotte Knights scored 13 runs and pounded out 14 hits en route to an impressive 13-6 win over the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN. The win evened up the season series between the two teams, 4-4.
Offensively, three Charlotte hitters had at least two hits apiece. Second baseman Jake Burger led the way with a solid game at the plate. Burger recorded agame-high four hits on the evening. He went 4-for-5 with a double, a ninth-inning home run, four runs scored and two RBIs. The home run was his ninth of the season.
Designated hitter Marco Hernández had two runs scored and two RBIs, while third baseman Tim Beckham, the reigning Triple-A East Player of the Week, had two RBIs. Additionally, right fielder Gavin Sheets had two hits and two runs scored. Outfielder Mike Mahtook chipped in with three hits and an RBI. Catcher Seby Zavala also added two RBIs.
RHP Alex McRae (2-2, 4.76) started for the Knights and was sharp over five shutout innings. He gave up just five hits and one walk. The Sounds scored all six runs over the final two innings of the game, including five in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Knights and Sounds will continue the six-game series on Thursday with game three set for 8:05 p.m. from Nashville. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 23, 2021
- Knights Beat the Sounds 13-6 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Hit Four Home Runs in Loss to Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Chasers and I-Cubs Split Twin Bill to Open Series - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Splits Twin Bill against Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Hang In, Rally Late for 4-3 Victory over Mets - Buffalo Bisons
- Tilson walk-off single wins it in 12th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jumbo Shrimp Edge Bulls to Even Series - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bats Shut out Indians, 5-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Edge RailRiders in Extras - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Fall Just Short in Epic Comeback, 7-6 to Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Shrimp Edge Durham 3-1 - Durham Bulls
- Mud Hens' Home Winning Streak Halted by Redbirds - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Pitching Dominates Toledo in Shutout Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Syracuse's Late Lead Evaporates in Series-Opening Loss to Buffalo, 4-3 - Syracuse Mets
- Kieboom's Blast, Cody's Catch Send Wings to Win - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 23, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (23-19) at Louisville Bats (15-27) - Indianapolis Indians
- Duran Goes Deep Again in 5-3 Loss to Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Marlins' Cooper to Rehab with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mud Hens Fireworks Show Postponed - Toledo Mud Hens
- Tuesday's Postponed Syracuse Mets Game against the Buffalo Bisons Rescheduled as Part of a Doubleheader on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 23, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Top Prospect Hunter Greene Slated for Home Debut Tonight at Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville Bats
- Nick Vincent Joins Saints; Adds 405 Games of MLB Experience to Roster - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.