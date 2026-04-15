Draft Night Messages: Marta Suárez Gets Emotional Hearing from Her Dad After Valkyries Selection

Published on April 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video













Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.