Draft Night Messages: Marta Suárez Gets Emotional Hearing from Her Dad After Valkyries Selection
Published on April 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 15, 2026
- ESPN Delivers Second Most-Watched WNBA Draft Ever - WNBA
- Seattle Signs Five Players to Training Camp Contracts - Seattle Storm
- Valkyries Sign Caroline Ducharme, Bailey Maupin and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda to Training Camp Contracts - Golden State Valkyries
- New York Liberty Re-Sign Betnijah Laney-Hamilton - New York Liberty
- Portland Fire Signs Teja Oblak, Kamiah Smalls and Peyton Williams - Portland Fire
- Chicago Sky 2026 Draft Party Gallery Presented by Revolution Brewing - Chicago Sky
- Indiana Fever Sign Guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough - Indiana Fever
- Fever Continue to Assemble Roster, Sign Walker-Kimbrough - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Team up with Habitat for Humanity To Build a Home for Indianapolis Single Mother - Indiana Fever
- Madison Hayes, Harmoni Turner, and Raegan Beers Sign Training Camp Offers with the Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun
- Toronto Tempo Sign Dara Mabrey to Training Camp Contract - Toronto Tempo
- Toronto Tempo Unveils Inaugural Court Design at Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Tempo
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Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Valkyries Sign Caroline Ducharme, Bailey Maupin and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda to Training Camp Contracts
- Valkyries Select Marta Suarez, Ashlon Jackson and Kokoro Tanaka in 2026 WNBA Draft, Presented by CarMax
- Golden State Valkyries Acquire 2026 No. 16 Overall Pick Marta Suarez and 2028 Second Round Pick in Trade with Seattle
- Valkyries Re-Sign All-Star Kayla Thornton and Sign WNBA Champion Kiah Stokes
- Valkyries Re-Sign Kaila Charles to Multi-Year Contract