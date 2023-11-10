Dominik Shine to Move into Third on Griffins' All-Time Games Played List Tonight

November 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An eight-year veteran of the Grand Rapids Griffins, right wing Dominik Shine is one game from climbing into sole possession of third place on the team's all-time games played list with 366 regular-season appearances. Shine is scheduled to achieve this milestone tonight against the Toronto Marlies at Van Andel Arena.

Shine began the 2023-24 campaign ranked seventh on the all-time games played list and has quickly surpassed Nathan Paetsch (359 GP), Francis Pare (363 GP) and Michel Picard (364 GP), and he is currently tied with Mitch Callahan for third with 365 games. Current assistant coach Brian Lashoff (2008-13; 2014-23) ranks second on the list with 629 games played, while Travis Richards (1996-2006) places first with 655 outings.

"When I first got here, I would've never guessed that I would be here this long. It is a honor to be a part of this organization and I am very proud to play for the Griffins," Shine said. "This team and city have meant the world to me. It has been home ever since I left college and it felt like home right when I got here. It's been an amazing journey and I truly love this city."

Shine, an alternate captain who's played his entire pro career with Grand Rapids, became just the third player in franchise history to reach eight seasons of service, beginning his tenure with the Griffins late in the 2016-17 campaign. Throughout 365 regular-season games, Shine has logged 106 points (51-55-106) and 408 penalty minutes, totaling career-high numbers in 2021-22 when he posted 32 points (17-15-32) in 71 games. He has also added two points (1-1-2) in 10 postseason contests. In addition to the games-played milestone, the Detroit native also ranks 10th on the team's all-time penalty minutes list with 408.

Prior to turning pro, Shine spent four seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Lincoln Stars from 2009-13, serving as captain from 2011-13. He then went on to compete for Northern Michigan University from 2013-17, where he was named to the WCHA Second All-Star Team in 2016 and the WCHA Third All-Star Team in 2017.

Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.