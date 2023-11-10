Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at Total Mortgage Arena Tonight

November 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (November 10, 2023) - The Bridgeport Islanders (3-5-1-0) continue a four-game homestand with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Hartford Wolf Pack (6-2-1-0) at Total Mortgage Arena tonight. It's the first of 10 meetings between the in-state rivals this season and the first of five in Bridgeport. The Islanders went 5-7-0-0 against the Wolf Pack last season and 3-3-0-0 in those games at home.

PUCKS & PIES NIGHT

While the Islanders cut up the ice later tonight, we're cutting up some of the world's best pizza slices prior to puck drop. Through this ticket package, all fans can attend the game, plus gain access to a pre-game pizza tasting event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring slices from local Connecticut pizzerias such as Sally's Apizza, Frank Pepe's, and Fire Engine Pizza Co.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Islanders enter the weekend with points in each of their three home games this season (2-0-1-0), including a dramatic, 3-2 victory against Springfield on Sunday. Down one with less than eight minutes remaining, Bridgeport scored twice in a span of 2:23 to stun the Thunderbirds. Robin Salo recorded his team-leading second game-winner with 5:35 left to play, while Sam Asselin scored for the third time in four games. Matt Maggio lit the lamp for the third straight home game and Ken Appleby (1-2-0) made 17 saves in his 100th AHL appearance.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Wolf Pack have points in three straight games (2-0-1-0) and enter the weekend in third place in the Atlantic Division. Hartford is coming off a 3-2 regulation win against Utica on Saturday, led by goals from Mac Hollowell, Zach Berzolla and Adam Edstrom. Dylan Garand (3-1-1) made 31 saves. The Wolf Pack complete a five-game road tonight - their longest of the entire season.

PAIN IN THE ASSELIN

Sam Asselin is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Bridgeport due to his physical edge and outstanding finishing ability. The 25-year-old forward has scored in three of the last four games and is tied for the team lead in goals with Maggio (3). His shooting percentage is a club-best 27.3% (3-for-11). Asselin spent each of the last four seasons with Providence, recording 23 goals, 42 assists and 65 points in 166 games with the Bruins. He had an AHL career-high eight goals in both 2020-21 and 2021-22.

MAGGIO THE MAGIC MAN

Matt Maggio is the only Islander to score a goal in all three home games so far. No one in the AHL has had a longer streak on home ice this season. The 20-year-old forward, who won the Red Tilson Trophy as the Ontario Hockey League's Most Outstanding Player last season, currently ranks fifth on the team with four points (3g, 1a) in nine games. Bridgeport is 2-0-1-0 when Maggio scores a goal and 3-0-1-0 when he has at least one point this season.

MR. GAME WINNER

Two of Bridgeport's three game-winning goals this season belong to Robin Salo. Across the AHL, only Charlotte's Lucas Carlsson has more. Salo propelled the Islanders to an overtime victory in their home opener on Oct. 21st before scoring the deciding tally with 5:35 remaining last Sunday. The 25-year-old leads all Bridgeport defensemen with two goals and ranks second among blue-liners with three points, two behind Dennis Cholowski.

QUICK HITS

Sunday's win against Springfield was the Islanders' first of the season when allowing the first goal and trailing after two periods... The Islanders also improved to 3-0-1-0 in one-goal games... Bridgeport has earned points in five straight home games dating back to Apr. 12th of last season (4-0-1-0)... Grant Hutton is on track to play his 200th professional game between the AHL and NHL tomorrow night.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (5-4-3): Last: 5-2 L at Boston, last night -- Next: Tomorrow vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (3-4-1-1): Last: 5-4 W at Newfoundland, last night -- Next: Tonight at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. ET

