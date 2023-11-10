Zmolek Assigned to Reading

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned defenseman Will Zmolek from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Zmolek, 23, has played in three games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms recording two assists, the first points of his professional career. He has also played in five games with Reading this season. Last year, he joined Lehigh Valley at the end of the season and played in three games with the Phantoms after signing a one-year NHL contract with the Flyers on March 8, 2023.

Zmolek served as an alternate captain and collected 21 points on four goals and 17 assists in 36 games last season with Bemidji State University of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) in a season in which he was also a Hobey Baker Award nominee.

His father, Doug Zmolek, was drafted by the Minnesota North Stars in the first round (seventh overall) of the 1989 NHL Draft out of the University of Minnesota. Doug Zmolek played 467 games over eight seasons in the NHL (1992-2000) with San Jose, Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago accumulating 905 PIM. Will's older brother, Riese Zmolek, plays for the Florida Everblades in the ECHL and has played 22 AHL games with the Iowa Wild and Rochester Americans.

The Phantoms are back in action on Saturday night with a PPL Cente showdown against the rival Hershey Bears. The two teams will rematch on Sunday afternoon in Chocolate Town.

UPCOMING

Saturday, November 11 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Sunday, November 12 (3:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears

Friday, November 17 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Laval Rocket

Saturday, November 18 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Belleville Senators

Tuesday, November 21 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Toronto Marlies

Friday, November 24 (7:05) - Providence Bruins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - SECTV Phantoms Ballcaps

Saturday, November 25 (7:05) - Rochester Americans at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Flyers Night with GRITTY! Plus Postgame Photos with Phantoms Players

