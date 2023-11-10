Comets' Comeback Falls Short Against Americans, Lose 4-3

Utica, NY- Despite being in the early stages of the season, the Utica Comets are quiet familiar with the Rochester Americans having played them twice already including exactly one week earlier inside Blue Cross Arena. In that game, the Comets skated away with an overtime victory. Seven days later, the Comets nearly made a comeback after being down by three goals but ultimately, they couldn't close the gap as they were defeated against the Americans, 4-3.

In the first period, the Comets gave up a shorthanded breakaway to the Amerks, Riley Fiddler-Schultz who scored at 9:27 with a wrist shot over the blocker of Comets goalie, Isaac Poulter. The unassisted goal put the Comets down, 1-0. Rochester added to their lead after Christopher Brown found a loose puck in front of Poulter and swatted into the cage at 12:54.

After a scoreless second period, Rochester scored just 57 seconds into the third after Zach Metsa slammed the puck in passed a sprawling Poulter putting Utica down, 3-0. The Comets finally got onto the scoresheet after Kyle Criscuolo scored his first for the team at 3:30. Later, the Comets got within a goal after Daniil Misyul blasted the puck through traffic and into the net behind Americans netminder, Dustin Tokarski at 8:28. His first AHL goal was assisted by Graeme Clarke and Ryan Schmelzer. Suddenly, the Comets were down a single goal, 3-2. Rochester reacquired a two-goal lead after Damien Giroux struck for a rebound goal at 14:47. This put the Comets down 4-2. With just 24 seconds left, Joe Gambardella scored to make it 4-3 with the goaltender pulled. Ultimately, they were unable to mount a comeback and skated away defeated with a rematch one day later.

The Comets next game takes place against the Americans at home tomorrow night with a 7:00 PM start time.

