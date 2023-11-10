Monsters Stay Strong For 4-2 Win Over Senators

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 4-2 on Friday night at CAA Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 7-3-0-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Brendan Gaunce started the night with a wraparound goal at 3:33 of the first period off assists from Stanislav Svozil and Nick Blankenburg. Kent Johnson doubled the lead after recording a marker at 12:11 with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Jet Greaves putting the Monsters ahead 2-0 after 20 minutes. Svozil scored his first professional tally on the power play at 13:54 of the middle frame off feeds from Hunter McKown and Mikael Pyyhtia pushing Cleveland's lead to 3-0 heading into the final intermission. Johnson converted on the power play at 4:11 of the third period with assists from Fix-Wolansky and Blankenburg to extend the Monsters lead. Despite Belleville goals from Cole Reinhardt on the man advantage at 15:21 and Josh Currie at 18:48, Cleveland held on to secure a 4-2 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 27 stops for the win while Belleville's Mads Sogaard made 22 saves in defeat.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 1 1 - - 4 BEL 0 0 2 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 26 2/3 4/5 16 min / 8 inf BEL 29 1/5 1/3 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 27 2 6-2-0 BEL Sogaard L 22 4 4-3-0 Cleveland Record: 7-3-0-0, 1st North Division Belleville Record: 5-4-0-1, 5th North Division

