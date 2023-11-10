Senators Suffer Frustrating Loss To Cleveland
November 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - It was a frustrating night for the Belleville Senators at CAA Arena on Friday, as they dropped a 4-2 decision to the Cleveland Monsters.
The Sens came out of the gate flat and Cleveland capitalized, with former Belleville Bulls (OHL) captain Brendan Gaunce opening the scoring at 3:33 of the first period. The Monsters would follow that up with goals by Kent Johnson (his first in the AHL) in the first period and Stanislav Svozil on the power play, in the second. Cleveland led 3-0 and outshot Belleville 21-12 through two periods.
The Monsters would tack on one more goal, courtesy of a Johnson wrist shot past Mads Sogaard, at 4:11 of the third, but the Sens would score twice late to cut the lead in half. Cole Reinhardt drove the net and got a friendly bounce past Jet Greaves to score his second of the season at 15:41 on the power play, then Josh Currie buried a loose puck at 18:48, for his first as a Senator.
Fast Facts
#4 Jacob Larsson played in his 200th AHL game
#9 Angus Crookshank played in his 100th AHL game
#18 Josh Currie recorded his first goal as a Senator and added an assist
Belleville outshot Cleveland 17-5 in the third period and 29-26 overall
Sound Bytes:
Senators forward Josh Currie on the loss and upcoming Sunday rematch:
"We've just got to execute better. I think we were just making small mental mistakes, things that we can easily clean up. We've just got to make sure that we bend and don't break, and I think a couple times today we broke down and gave in a little too much."
Next Up:
Sunday November 12, 2023 vs Cleveland (Columbus Blue Jackets) - 2:00 p.m. (Sunday Funday)
Wednesday November 15, 2023 @ Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:05 p.m.
Friday November 17, 2023 vs Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) - 7:00 p.m.
Saturday November 18, 2023 vs Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers) - 7:00 p.m. (Hockey Fights Cancer)
Ticket Info:
Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later.
Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.
The full 2023-2024 Belleville Senators regular season schedule can be found.
Images from this story
|
Belleville Senators' Cole Reinhardt in action
(Freestyle Photography)
