Capitals Recall Aube-Kubel and Shepard, Gibson Re-Assigned to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled forward Nic Aube-Kubel and goaltender Hunter Shepard. Additionally, the Capitals announced that goaltender Mitch Gibson has been re-assigned from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey. The announcements were made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Aube-Kubel, 27, has skated in 11 games for Hershey this season, scoring three points (1g, 2a). He returns to Washington where he collected 12 points (4g, 8a) in 47 games last season after being claimed off waivers from Toronto on Nov. 5, 2022.

The winger has played 222 NHL Games with Philadelphia, Colorado, Toronto, and Washington, logging 62 points (25g, 37a). He was a member of Colorado's 2022 Stanley Cup Championship team.

Shepard, 28, has posted a 4-1-0 record with Hershey this season, owning a 2.35 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He won his first four starts of the season, and has allowed two or less goals in three games. With Washington, he made his NHL debut and earned his first career win on Oct. 25 at New Jersey.

Shepard appeared in 33 games with Hershey last season, posting a record of 20-8-5 with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and one shutout. He started all 20 Calder Cup Playoff games for the Bears, recording a 14-6 record with a 2.27 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts. Shepard won the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy, awarded to the MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Gibson, 24, is 1-0-0 with Hershey this season, winning his professional debut on Oct. 22 at Bridgeport. He's gone 1-1-0 in three games with South Carolina, collecting a 2.29 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

The netminder is in his rookie season after playing three years at Harvard University. The Pheonixville, Pennsylvania native owned a 18-7-2 record with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage, and three shutouts last year at Harvard, guiding the school to a NCAA Tournament appearance. He earned All-ECAC Hockey Second Team Honors.

The Bears visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Hershey returns home to host the Phantoms for Hockey Fights Cancer Night and Penn State Light-Up Inflatable Cheer Stix Night at GIANT Center on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

