Game #10: Tucson Roadrunners at Ontario Reign

November 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #10: Tucson Roadrunners (6-3-0-0) at Ontario Reign (5-4-1-0)

Time: Friday, November 10, 8:00 p.m. MST, Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

Referees: #3 Jake Kamrass, #75 Casey Terreri,

Linespersons: #31 Nikolaus Diehr, #52 Ben Dubow

The Tucson Roadrunners and Ontario Reign square off for game two of their two-game series at the Toyota Arena. Tucson secured the win in overtime on Wednesday night in game one of the series and have now won three-straight. Ontario, with the OT loss, will still try to stay over .500 as they have dropped their last three games.

Three things:

The Roadrunners defensemen have contributed in key moments offensively lately. In the last three games, Tucson defensemen have combined for five goals and three assists for eight points. This includes Victor Soderstrom (2 goals), Vlad Kolyachonok (2 goals, 1 assist) Max Szuber (1 goal) and Patrick Koch (2 assists).

In six October games, Tucson had nine goals averaging 1.5 goals-per-game, but in the first three games of November, the Roadrunners have scored 12 combined goals for an average of four goals-per-game. In that same stretch, Nathan Smith (2 goals, 2 assists) Dylan Guenther (4 assists) and Justin Kirkland (1 goal, 5 assists) all have had four or more points. Smith is currently riding a team high six-game points streak (2 goals, 5 assists) dating back to October 24 against the San Diego Gulls. Kirkland has a three-game point streak which is at seven points (1 goal, 6 assists).

The Roadrunners had their first overtime game of the season against Ontario on Wednesday night; making it now eight games total that they have gone into overtime at the Toyota Arena against the Reign and nine times overall on the road against Ontario, since joining the AHL in 2016. Tucson had also set a team record by going eight-straight games to start the season not needing to go past regulation; but that was snapped on Wednesday as the teams went into OT with the score at 3-3.

What did they say?

"I think playing fast all over the ice, we're a pretty strong skating team. We win our battles, forecheck and get traffic in front of the net. Playing like that will usually go your way."

Defenseman Victor Soderstrom on the defensive core's recent success.

Number to Know:

79 - Defenseman Montana Onyebuchi has been plugged into the lineup in the last two games and has stepped up nicely for the injured Steven Kampfer and the call-up of Michael Kesselring to the Coyotes. In the two games, Onyenuchi is already now up to 19 penalty minutes; which is second on the team. Travis Barron, who has played in seven more games, has 25 penalty minutes. In addition, the Roadrunners have had a player involved in a fight in six of their last seven games in: Zach Sanford, Curtis Douglas, Michael Kesselring, Travis Barron, Jan Jenik and now Montana Onyebuchi have all been in a fight this season.

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 7:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from Toyota Arena in Ontario. The Game can also be viewed on AHLTV.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.