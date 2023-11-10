Wolf Pack Blank Islanders, 3-0

November 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (3-6-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, were unable to solve Dylan Garand and the Hartford Wolf Pack (7-2-1-0) on Friday night, as they suffered a 3-0 loss at Total Mortgage Arena.

Garand (4-1-1) matched his season high by turning aside 37 shots - his first shutout of the season and the second time the Islanders have been blanked this year. Jakub Skarek (2-4-1) made 26 saves for Bridgeport.

Riley Nash scored twice for the Wolf Pack, while Anton Blidh notched the eventual game-winning goal in the opening 13 minutes.

Blidh capitalized on a rebound loose in the crease at the 12:25 mark, closing in after Skarek made several key saves. Adam Sykora and Blake Hillman were credited with the assists.

Nash extended Hartford's lead with back-to-back goals in the second period to pull the visitors ahead by a trio. His first came 5:50 into the frame after finding himself alone in front and chipping a shot past Skarek. Brett Berard forced a turnover in Bridgeport's zone before finding Nash in the slot for his fourth goal of the season.

Nash's second goal of the night came just six minutes later on a partial breakaway. The veteran center forced a turnover at his own blue line, moved in transition with a burst of speed, and snapped a low shot past Skarek at 12:16.

Both teams were held scoreless in a fast-paced third period, highlighted by a couple of spectacular, desperation stick saves from Garand. The Islanders outshot Hartford 15-5 in the third period, but came up empty.

Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. It's five-game point streak on home ice, dating back to April 12th last season, came to an end.

Next Time Out: The Bridgeport Islanders continue a four-game homestand tomorrow night with a 7 p.m. tilt against the Springfield Thunderbirds at Total Mortgage Arena. It's the return of Hockey & Hops: Oktoberfest! Beer drinkers will love a special package that includes access to a pre-game tasting experience from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring local breweries such as Berlinetta Brewery, Black Hog Brewing, Two Roads Brewing, Reverie Brewing and more. On the ice, the Islanders will wear their popular Fisherman jerseys.

The game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pre-Game Countdown at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.