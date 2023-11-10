Friday Night Showdown Features Hogs and Wild

ROCKFORD, Ill.- Friday night brings the second matchup of the season between the Rockford IceHogs and the Iowa Wild at the BMO Center. Tonight is Salute to Aerospace Night in conjunction with Collins Aerospace and 13 WREX.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 5-3-0-0, 10 points (2nd Central Division)

Iowa: 4-5-1-0, 9 points (3rd Central Division)

Business as Usual

The IceHogs are led offensively by a cadre of proven producers at the AHL level. Joey Anderson leads the team with 12 points (5G, 7A) in eight games. The sixth-year pro has also spent time with Binghamton and Toronto in the AHL and has accrued 135 points (69G, 66A) in 173 AHL games. Brett Seney (4G, 5A) and David Gust (3G, 6A) are tied for second on the team in scoring. Seney played alongside Anderson in Binghamton and Toronto and has amassed 203 points (74G, 129A) in 258 games. Anders Bjork (2G, 4A) is tied with Cole Guttman (2G, 4A) for fourth in team scoring and has spent a majority of his pro career in the NHL. While in the AHL, Bjork has totaled 53 points (16G, 37A) in 79 contests.

Don't Mess with Commesso

One of the best rookie goaltenders in the AHL to start the season has been Rockford's Drew Commesso. The 21-year-old out of Boston University ranks seventh in the AHL with a 1.76 goals-against average through four starts, and his .936 save percentage also ranks seventh in the league. Amongst AHL rookies, both figures rank second. On Oct. 28 against Grand Rapids, Commesso became the youngest IceHogs goaltender ever to record a shutout when he stopped all 18 Griffins shots in a 3-0 win. The first-year-pro has stopped 44 of 45 shots over his last two starts.

Potent Power Play

Despite an 0-for-3 showing against Texas in Wednesday's loss, Rockford's power play continues to pace the AHL at 38.5%. The mark is nearly nine percentage points higher than the next closest team at 29.6% (Coachella Valley). The Hogs are tied for the most power-play goals with 10 and have played in fewer games than the three other teams that share that mark (Hershey-11, Syracuse-9, Springfield-12). Joey Anderson and Brett Seney are tied for fourth in the AHL with three power-play goals each, and the pair is also tied for second in the league with seven power-play points (3G, 4A for each). David Gust is tied for third in the AHL with five power-play assists. So far this season, 34.5% of Rockford's goals have come on the power play.

High Flyers

Similar to last season's club, the 2023-24 Rockford IceHogs have been off to a hot start offensively. The squad ranks sixth in the league with a 3.63 goals-for per game mark despite only producing one goal against Texas on Wednesday. Rockford's biggest outpourings have come in a 7-2 win over San Jose on Oct. 13 and the 6-2 win against Iowa on Oct. 27. Last season, the Hogs scored six or more goals in a game six times. Rockford has not lost a game this year in which they have scored three or more.

Killer Hogs

Rockford's penalty kill sits at a respectable 80.8% entering Wednesday's action, ranking 18th in the AHL. Through the first few weekends of the season, the Hogs have the for the third-fewest shorthanded chances in the league with 26. The group has only surrendered five power-play goals this season, and only one has come during a 5-on-4. The Hogs have given up two 4-on-3 goals, a 5-on-3 goal, and a 5-on-5 goal that came when Rockford had an empty net. The first 5-on-4 score against Rockford's PK came on Wednesday against Texas.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Oct. 27 vs Iowa...W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 10 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 18 at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 19 at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 5 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 15 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 16 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 20 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 21 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Tue., Apr. 9 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wild, All-time

49-36-11-5

