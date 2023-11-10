Game Day - CGY at SD
November 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers hit the road to San Diego to face the Gulls on Friday night.
Calgary (6-1-1) is looking to get back in the win column after their first regulation setback of the season last game against San Jose.
Puck drop at Pechanga Arena is at 8pm MST.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
November 10, 2023 8:00pm at San Diego Pechanga Arena
November 11, 2023 7:00pm at Coachella Valley Acrisure Arena
Head-2-Head:
Tonight is the first meeting of the season between the Wranglers and Gulls.
Calgary (6-1-1) currently sits fourth in the Pacific Division with 13 points, while San Diego (2-5-2) occupies the last spot, with just two regulation wins this season.
The Wranglers had their five-game winning streak snapped against San Jose in their last game, while the Gulls come into this contest winless in their last five contests.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Adam Klapka
Adam Klapka leads the Wranglers in scoring with seven points (4g,3a) in eight games this season.
He has two powerplay goals this season and has added two game-winning goals already, matching his total from 2022-23.
Klapka had two assists in five games against the Gulls last season.
ONE TIMERS:
(G) Dustin Wolf was recalled by the NHL Flames on Thursday, (G) Connor Murphy was subsequently recalled from Rapid City (ECHL).
Dryden Hunt was assigned from the Flames to the Wranglers on Wednesday and is expected to be in the lineup against the Gulls.
Connor Zary, Martin Pospisil and Nick DeSimone are unavailable to the Wranglers, currently on recall with the Flames.
Jeremie Poirier remains sidelined with an upper body injury.
