Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs

November 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (4-5-1-0; 9 pts.) at Rockford IceHogs (5-3-0-0; 10 pts.)

The Iowa Wild kick off the weekend with a road matchup against the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center on Friday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 52-39-6-4 (27-22-1-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 25-17-5-4 at Rockford)

LAST TIME: The IceHogs scored three first period goals en route to a 6-2 win over the Wild in Rockford on Oct. 27... Rockford went 2-for-3 on the power play... Steven Fogarty and Greg Meireles scored for Iowa... Jaxson Stauber made 22 saves in net for Rockford... The two teams combined for 18 penalties and 63 penalty minutes

2022-23: Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford in 2022-23... Seven games went to overtime, with Iowa taking three overtime wins and two shootout victories... The Wild scored the first goal in nine of the 12 matchups

TEAM NOTES

PLAY BY PERIOD: The Wild have not allowed a first period goal in four consecutive games... Opponents have scored in the second period in each of the last five games... Iowa has not allowed a third period goal in four of the last six games

FOUR GOAL SCORERS: Iowa's 4-2 win over Texas on Sunday marked the first time this season the Wild have had four players score in a game this season... Iowa went 18-0-1-0 last season when four or more skaters found the score sheet... The Wild have won both games in which the team scored four goals this season

THE ROAD AHEAD: Iowa plays seven of its next nine games on the road... The Wild played six of the opening 10 games at Wells Fargo Arena... Three of Iowa's next four games come against Rockford

ADAM RAŠKA

The Minnesota Wild acquired right wing Adam Raška and a fifth-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Calen Addison

Raška skated in seven games with the San Jose Barracuda this season and made his NHL debut on Jan. 11, 2022 with the San Jose Sharks against Detroit

Raška ranked second on the Barracuda in penalty minutes (121) during the 2022-23 season

Raška represented Czechia at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording one assist in four games

JESPER WALLSTEDT

Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt was selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 5

Wallstedt stopped 57 of the 60 shots he faced over two starts for the Wild last week, good for a .950 save percentage

Wallstedt made 30 saves to backstop Iowa to a 3-1 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday

He then made 27 saves on Sunday, allowing only a pair of power-play goals in a 4-2 win over Texas

Wallstedt went 4-2-1 with a 2.35 GAA and a 0.922 SAV% against the IceHogs in 2022-23

