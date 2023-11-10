Renouf's Four Points Help P-Bruins Top Thunderbirds

Providence, RI - Defenseman Dan Renouf recorded the game-winning goal with 1:46 to play and notched three assists, helping the Providence Bruins top the Springfield Thunderbirds 5-4 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Fabian Lysell tallied his third goal in as many games, while Jayson Megna posted two assists.

How It Happened

Drew Callin won a race to the puck along the right wing, carried it towards the cage, and backhanded a shot along the ice that trickled between the goaltender's legs, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead with 10:20 remaining in the first period.

From the right corner, Zachary Bolduc banked a shot off the back of the goaltender and across the goal line, extending the Springfield lead to 2-0 with 5:59 left in the first period.

Georgii Merkulov caught a feed from Megna in the slot and fired a snapshot that rebounded to the right post, where he tracked it down and put the puck into the back of the net, cutting the Thunderbirds lead to 2-1 with 2:36 to play in the first period. Jesper Boqvist received an assist as well.

1:23 later, Luke Toporowski spun and flung a wrist shot from the left point that ricocheted off of Marc McLaughlin's stick blade and inside the near post, tying the game at 2-2. Renouf was credited with a secondary assist.

1:31 into the second period, Anthony Richard fed a pass to Lysell in the slot, who one-timed the puck into the top shelf, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead. Renouf received an assist as well.

Will Bitten crashed the net and backhanded home a rebound from the blue paint, tying the game at 3-3 just 18 seconds after the P-Bruins took the lead.

Alec Regula wristed a shot from the right point that fluttered past the blocker of the goaltender, giving Providence a 4-3 lead with 17:38 remaining in the second period. Joey Abate and Renouf were credited with the assists.

After Calle Rosen fanned on a one-timer while breaking his stick, the puck squirted to Nathan Walker at the right circle, who deked the goaltender out and patiently tucked the puck around him and into the back of the net, tying the game at 4-4 with 2:16 left in the second period.

Renouf's slap shot from the top of the left circle zipped above the shoulder of the goaltender, giving Providence a 5-4 lead with 1:46 to play in the third period. Mike Callahan and Megna received assists on the goal.

Stats

Renouf's four points were a career high.

Regula's tally was his first with the Providence Bruins.

Lysell has goals in his last three straight games, with six points in that span.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 24 of the 28 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-4, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to Hartford to take on the Wolf Pack on Saturday, November 11 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:30 P.M.

