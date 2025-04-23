Did Your Team Make Top 5?
April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2025
- Revolution Acquire Cash from San Jose Earthquakes for Midfielder Noel Buck - New England Revolution
- Earthquakes Acquire Midfielder Noel Buck in Trade with New England Revolution - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Forward Toyosi Olusanya from St. Mirren FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Charlotte FC Acquires Defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty on Loan from CF Montreal - Charlotte FC
- Notebook: Evander Dazzles in Return from Injury - FC Cincinnati
- Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Loaned to Charlotte FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- A Historic First: Inter Miami Camps CF Launch this Summer - Inter Miami CF
- South Florida's Beloved Pura Vida Miami Joins Inter Miami CF as the Club's First-Ever Official Health Foods Partner - Inter Miami CF
