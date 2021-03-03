Dickman Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Jay Dickman has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for February.

Dickman scored five goals and added eight assists for 13 points in 13 games during the month.

The 27-year-old picked up at least one point in eight of his 13 outings in February. He had five multiple-point games, including two-goal efforts on Feb. 5 at Allen and Feb. 13 at Utah.

A native of Shoreview, Minnesota, Dickman is tied for second among ECHL rookies with seven goals and 12 assists while ranking second among first-year players with 19 points in 26 games this season.

Dickman has recorded 27 points (11g-16a) in 43 career ECHL games with Wichita, Indy and Florida.

Prior to turning pro, Dickman posted 55 points (30g-25a) in 132 career games at Bemidji State University.

The Thunder have a few days off before welcoming the Utah Grizzlies for the first time this season on Friday night.

