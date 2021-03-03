Americans Gameday Preview: Utah at Allen, 7:05pm CST

Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak scores on a penalty shot against the Utah Grizzlies

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard) Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak scores on a penalty shot against the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), open a quick one-game set tonight, as they face the Utah Grizzlies, in the fourth game of the season series. Allen is in third place in the Western Conference behind Fort Wayne and Wichita.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

POSTGAME: BAR LOUIE, YOUR OFFICIAL POSTGAME PARTY DESTINATION

Next Home Game: Wednesday, March 17th vs Tulsa Oilers.

ABOUT LAST GAME:

Greenville, SC - The Allen Americans dropped two of three games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the first-ever matchup between the two clubs. Greenville took the final game last Saturday night 6-4 in South Carolina. With the loss, the Americans have dropped four of their last five games on the road.

BACK IN THE LINEUP:

Jesse Mychan, Zane Franklin and Nolan Kneen are all expected back in the lineup for Allen tonight. Mychan leads the way against Utah with five points in four games. Zane Franklin leads the team in penalty minutes this season with 50.

MACK AND CHEESE:

Corey Mackin continues to lead the way for Allen this season with 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points. Mackin is tied for fourth in the ECHL in scoring. He has two goals and three assists in his last three games.

COMPARING ALLEN AND UTAH:

ALLEN:

HOME: 6-1-1-0

AWAY: 10-8-0-0

OVERALL: 16-9-1-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 12

Assists: Matt Register 17

Points: Corey Mackin, 26

+/-: Conner Bleackley, +11

PIM: Zane Franklin, 50

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 8-3-1-3

AWAY: 5-4-2-2

OVERALL: 13-7-3-5

Last 10: 4-3-0-3

UTAH TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Matt Boucher, 8

Assists: Trey Bradley, 13

Points: Pat Cannone, 20

+/-: Max Abt +8

PIM: Teigan Zahn, 48

