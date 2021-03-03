ECHL Transactions - March 3
March 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 3, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Jared Bethune, F
Scott Conway, F
Jacksonville:
Trevor Gorsuch, G
Orlando:
Luc Brown, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve
Add Jesse Mychan, F activated from reserve
Add Zane Franklin, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Florida:
Delete Devin Cooley, G recalled by Nashville
Indy:
Add Mathew Thompson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Spencer Watson, F activated from reserve
Delete David Broll, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael McNicholas, F placed on reserve
Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)
Jacksonville:
Add Jacob Friend, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Chase Harrison, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Brandon Gignac, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jacob Friend, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Marquardt, F placed on reserve
Delete Biagio Lerario, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)
Delete Brendan Miller, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)
Orlando:
Add Anthony Repaci, F signed contract, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Hunter Shepard, G activated from Injured Reserve
Utah:
Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G traded to Florida
Wheeling:
Add Brad Drobot, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matt Foley, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve
Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/1)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 3, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - March 3 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Sign Anthony Repaci - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita's Beauregard Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Beauregard Claims Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Gameday Preview: Utah at Allen, 7:05pm CST - Allen Americans
- 400 Additional Tickets on Sale for this Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Dickman Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita's Dickman Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Allen, March 3 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, March 3 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Hildebrand Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Hildebrand Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Rush Gain Point in Overtime Loss - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Pulls off Comeback vs. Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.