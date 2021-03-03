ECHL Transactions - March 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 3, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Jared Bethune, F

Scott Conway, F

Jacksonville:

Trevor Gorsuch, G

Orlando:

Luc Brown, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve

Add Jesse Mychan, F activated from reserve

Add Zane Franklin, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Florida:

Delete Devin Cooley, G recalled by Nashville

Indy:

Add Mathew Thompson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Spencer Watson, F activated from reserve

Delete David Broll, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael McNicholas, F placed on reserve

Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)

Jacksonville:

Add Jacob Friend, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Chase Harrison, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Brandon Gignac, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jacob Friend, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Marquardt, F placed on reserve

Delete Biagio Lerario, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)

Delete Brendan Miller, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)

Orlando:

Add Anthony Repaci, F signed contract, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Hunter Shepard, G activated from Injured Reserve

Utah:

Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G traded to Florida

Wheeling:

Add Brad Drobot, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matt Foley, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve

Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/1)

