Allen Beats Utah 5-3

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies outshot the Allen Americans 36 to 27 but couldn't overcome 2 goals each from Jesse Mychan and Sam Laberge as the Americans defeated the Grizzlies 5-3 on Wednesday night at Allen Event Center.

Americans took a 2-0 lead as Mychan scored 10:28 into the game. 1 minute 3 seconds later Laberge made it a 2 score game. Utah's Matthew Boucher scored his team leading 9th goal of the season with 2:21 left in the first. Allen scored 2 second period goals as Mychan and Laberge each scored their 2nd of the game and the Americans led 4-1 after 40 minutes.

Trey Bradley scored for Utah 7:44 into the third to make it 4-2. Allen's Joseph Garreffa got an insurance goal 9:17 into the third. Utah's Hunter Skinner made it 5-3 as he got his 6th of the season. Utah outshot Allen 16 to 9 in the third period but the Americans got the 2 standings points. Both teams went 0 for 3 on the power play.

Utah goaltender Brad Barone stopped 22 of 27 while Allen's Justin Kapelmaster saved 33 of 36. It was the 5th of 18 season meetings between the clubs. Utah is now 1-2-0-2 vs Allen this season.

The Grizzlies road trip continues with a 2 game series at Wichita on March 5th and 6th at 6:05 pm MST each night. Next homestand is on March 12th and 13th at 7:10 pm and on March 14th at 1:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars.

1. Jesse Mychan (Allen) - 2 goals.

2. Sam Laberge (Allen) - 2 goals.

3. Joseph Garreffa (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

