Florida's Hildebrand Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Jake Hildebrand of the Florida Everblades has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February.

Hildebrand went 4-0-2 with a 2.04 goals-against average and a save percentage of .933 in six appearances during the month.

The 27-year-old allowed two goals or less in four of his six appearances while making at least 31 saves four times. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Feb. 14 after 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .950 in two appearances.

A native of Butler, Pennsylvania, Hildebrand is 7-0-2 in 10 appearances with the Everblades this season and leads the ECHL with a .930 save percentage while ranking second with a 2.16 goals-against average.

Hildebrand has seen action in 192 career ECHL games with Florida, Kalamazoo, Tulsa, Indy and Allen with an overall record of 83-76-20 with six shutouts, a 3.43 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

Prior to turning pro, Hildebrand played four seasons at Michigan State University where he saw action in 133 career games, recording a 2.54 goals-against average to go along with a .921 save percentage. He also played three seasons in the United States Hockey League with Cedar Rapids and Sioux City.

Runner Up: Roman Durny, Tulsa (5-1-0, 2.01 GAA, .928 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Francois Brassard (Wheeling) and Evan Weninger (Wichita).

