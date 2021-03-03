400 Additional Tickets on Sale for this Weekend

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that 400 more tickets will be available for purchase for this weekend's games versus Wheeling. The seats are available due to Allen County staying Code Yellow in the statewide county-by-county distributions map which can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov. The tickets are on sale now at the War Memorial Coliseum Memorial ticket office.

"The Komet organization is grateful to the Allen County Health Department for allowing more seats to be opened up safely for Komet home games. Over 100 of these seats are prime tickets which will excite Komet fans wishing to attend this weekend's home games with Wheeling," said Komet President Michael Franke.

The Komets play this Friday and Saturday versus Wheeling at the Coliseum. The last time the two teams faced each other the Komets swept the Nailers in three straight games at the Coliseum February 19th - 21st. The Komets are 3-0-2 verses Wheeling this season.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are still available for both games this weekend at the Coliseum Ticket Office. For more information call 260-483-0011or visit Komets.com.

