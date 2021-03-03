Wichita's Dickman Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

March 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Wichita Thunder forward Jay Dickman has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for February.

Dickman scored five goals and added eight assists for 13 points in 13 games during the month.

The 27-year-old picked up at least one point in eight of his 13 outings in February. He had five multiple-point games, including two-goal efforts on Feb. 5 at Allen and Feb. 13 at Utah.

A native of Shoreview, Minnesota, Dickman leads ECHL rookies with 21 points and is tied for first among first-year players with eight goals and 13 assists. in 26 games this season.

Dickman has recorded 27 points (11g-16a) in 44 career ECHL games with Wichita, Indy and Florida.

Prior to turning pro, Dickman posted 55 points (30g-25a) in 132 career games at Bemidji State University.

Also Nominated: Matt Alfaro (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.