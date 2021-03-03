Beauregard Claims Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Anthony Beauregard of the Wichita Thunder has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHLâPlayer of the Month for February.

Beauregard scored seven goals and added 11 assists for 18 points, while sharing the league-lead with a +11 rating in 12 games during the month.

The 25-year-old tallied at least one point in 11 of his 12 games in February, including three points on three occasions. He had three assists on Feb. 5 at Allen, a goal and two assists on Feb. 6 against the Americans and two goals and an assist on Feb. 28 against Rapid City.

A native of Saint-Damase, Quebec, Beauregard is second in the ECHL with 18 assists, tied for second with 27 points and tied for fifth with a +14 rating in 26 games for the Thunder this season.

Beauregard has totaled 67 points (25g-42a) in 115 career ECHL games with Wichita, Brampton and Indy while adding two points (1g-1a) in 10 career AHL games with Laval.

Prior to turning pro, Beauregard tallied 223 points (69g-154a) in 207 career games with Val d'Or of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The Thunder have a few days off before welcoming the Utah Grizzlies for the first time this season on Friday night.

