Solar Bears Sign Anthony Repaci

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has signed forward Anthony Repaci to an ECHL Standard Player Contract. Orlando has also released forward Luc Brown.

Repaci, 26, joins the Solar Bears after initially signing with the Worcester Railers for his first season of professional hockey, before Worcester suspended play for the 2020-21 season under the ECHL's policy for COVID-19.

The 5-foot-11, 161-pound forward joins the pro ranks after a five-year stretch with St. Mary's University, where he accumulated 118 points (60g-58a) in 126 career games for the Huskies program. While serving as team captain in the 2019-20 season, he set his university-career high of 33 points (16g-17a) in 30 games.

The Toronto, Ontario native also played Junior A for the Toronto Jr. Canadiens in the Ontario Junior Hockey League where he led the club in scoring in each of his three seasons, tallying 185 points (92g-93a) in 157 games.

Brown, 24, appeared in two games with the Solar Bears after he was claimed off waivers from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Feb. 10.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to action when they host Country Night against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

