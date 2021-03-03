Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, March 3 at 7:05 PM

SC Stingrays vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays open their March schedule with a 3-game series against the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday night. The Rays are looking to put February behind them, earning just two victories in the previous month. Most recently, however, SC has earned points in five consecutive games which have all gone to overtime, including a 4-3 shootout win in Florida on Saturday in their most recent outing. The Icemen are coming off a 2-game home series against Orlando in which they secured just a single point from an overtime loss on Friday. Jacksonville has had the Rays' number recently, securing wins in each of the teams' last four matchups including back-to-back overtime victories February 19 and 20. South Carolina is in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage of .538, while the Icemen are behind them in sixth (0.478). Jacksonville ranks fourth in the league on the penalty kill, discarding 86.9% of opponents' man-advantages.

Scouting the Icemen: Through 23 games, Jacksonville is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 10-11-1-1 (.478). Forward Nick Saracino leads the club with 21 points in 22 games on eight goals and 13 assists. His goal total leads the team while forward Ara Nazarian has seven tallies and attackers Pascal Aquin and Craig Martin have posted six apiece. Returning forward and team captain Wacey Rabbit has registered 10 points in 17 games on two goals and eight helpers. Defenseman Kevin McKernan leads the teams' blueliners in scoring with seven assists in 21 games. In net, Kyle Keyser has played 14 games and has a goals-against average of 2.58 along with a save percentage at 0.914.

