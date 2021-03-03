Dubeau Leads Rays Past Jacksonville in Shootout

March 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Alex Dubeau vs. the Jacksonville Icemen

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Alex Dubeau vs. the Jacksonville Icemen(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - With some highlight-reel saves in the third period and a perfect record in extra time, goaltender Alex Dubeau led the South Carolina Stingrays (11-8-6-2) past the Jacksonville Icemen (10-11-1-2) 2-1 in a shootout Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Rays played into overtime for the sixth straight game and had it decided in a shootout for the fourth consecutive contest. Dubeau turned aside 32 shots in regulation and overtime, before stopping all three Jacksonville attempts in the shootout.

Forward Brett Supinski scored the lone goal of regulation for SC, his seventh tally of the season.

Jacksonville took the initial lead at 17:03 of the first period on a goal by Pascal Aquin to make it 1-0.

SC evened the game at 13:10 of the second when Supinski scored on the power play from Justin Florek and Cole Ully. Florek drove to the front of the net and after his initial shot was stopped, Supinski found the rebound and swept it past goaltender Kyle Keyser to tie the game at 1-1.

The contest remained deadlocked all the way into a shootout when Stingrays forward Matthew Weis was the only skater to score and earn his team the victory.

Goaltender Kyle Keyser suffered the loss for Jacksonville, making 29 saves in defeat. The Icemen outshot South Carolina 33-31 in the game but were held off the board on their power play and finished 0-for-5. The Stingrays ended at 1-for-5 on the man-advantage.

The two teams continue their week-long series in North Charleston on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.