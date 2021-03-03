Second Period Explosion Propels Indy over Wheeling

INDIANAPOLIS - In their first game of a two-game week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Fuel would explode in the second period, seeing goals from Willie Raskob, Matt Marcinew, Spencer Watson and Nic Pierog to eventually give them a 6-0 win on Wednesday.

Outshooting the Nailers 4-2 through the first 10 minutes of the period, Indy spent the majority of the time in the Wheeling zone. With both teams killing off a penalty, the Fuel would eventually take the 1-0 lead when Mike Lee received a pass from Michael Pelech and fired the puck over the shoulder of Francois Brassard.

Doubling their lead four minutes into the second period, Willie Raskob threw a puck on net from the point that beat a screened Francois Brassard. Just over two minutes later, the Fuel took a 3-0 lead when Michael Pelech fed an open Matt Marcinew who beat Brassard through the five-hole with a wrist shot.

Giving Indy a 4-0 lead halfway through the middle stanza, Spencer Watson beat a Wheeling defenseman and fired a wrist shot past Brassard. Scoring his 16th goal of the season, Nic Pierog beat goaltender Alex D'Orio with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle. Scoring four goals in the second period, the Fuel would go into the locker room leading 5-0.

Holding on to a 5-0 lead in the final period, the Indy Fuel would have to weather the Wheeling storm. Indy's Michael Pelech would score with .1 seconds remaining in the game to give the Fuel a 6-0 lead and Dan Bakala would stop 20 of 20 shots to earn his second shutout of the season and the eventual 6-0 win on Wednesday night.

