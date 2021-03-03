Icemen Add Gritty Defenseman Jacob Friend

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Wednesday that he team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jacob Friend.

Friend, 23, joins the Icemen after logging 14 points (3g, 11a) with 136 penalty minutes 53 games played at St. Mary's University (USports) from 2018-2020. The 6-2, 205-pound rookie blueliner totaled 63 points (9g, 54a) along with 266 penalty minutes in 166 appearances with the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2015-2018. The Bowmanville, Ontario resident captained Owen Sound during the 2017-18 seaosn.

The Icemen are back on the road tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

