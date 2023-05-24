Dalbec Homers Again in Loss at SWB

MOOSIC, P.A. - The Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (22-25) scored 10 times in their first five offensive innings on the way to a 15-2 victory over the Worcester Red Sox (24-23) on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Field.

SWB opened the scoring in the bottom of the second on an RBI double by Jamie Westbrook, plating former WooSox Franchy Cordero. An inning later, the RailRiders took a strangehold on the game with a four-run third; Kole Calhoun made it 2-0 on an RBI single, and two batters later, Cordero ripped a three-run home run.

Those were the final runs allowed by Worcester starter Shane Drohan, who went 2.2 innings in his second career Triple-A start.

Norwith Gudiño was first out of the WooSox bullpen, and the RailRiders put up another crooked number in the fourth. With two on, Cordero smacked a line drive off Gudiño's foot, which deflected through the infield for an RBI double. Rodolfo Durán followed with a two-run single to extend the home team's lead, and one inning later Oswald Peraza hit a two-run homer off Oddanier Mosqueda to make it 10-0 SWB.

Bobby Dalbec put Worcester in the board in the sixth with a towering two-run home run. In eight games since being optioned from Boston, Dalbec now has four home runs and nine hits.

In the seventh, the RailRiders added another five runs on an Andres Chaparro sac-fly, wild pitch and three-run homer by Billy McKinney.

The WooSox continue their two-week road trip on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, affiliate of the New York Yankees. Radio coverage is live at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. Worcester returns to Polar Park on June 6 for a six-game homestand versus the Rochester Red Wings.

