Sounds Route I-Cubs to Even Series

May 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - The Nashville Sounds (24-22) had three four-run innings as they beat the Iowa Cubs (26-18) by a score of 13-2, evening the series at one game apiece.

Nashville didn't waste any time taking the lead, as they got four runs in the first inning on two big swings. Patrick Dorrian hit a three-run blast followed immediately by a solo shot from Andruw Monasterio.

Iowa got a run back on a double from David Bote in the second inning and cut their deficit to two with a solo home run from Jake Slaughter, making it 4-2. That is all Iowa would score as Nashville continued to grow their lead for the rest of the night.

Another four-run frame in the third and a run in the fourth make it 9-2 Nashville, as they got three RBI ground outs, a bases loaded walk and a solo home run from Jon Singleton.

Up 9-2, the Sounds scored four more in the seventh on a wild pitch, an RBI single from Cam Devanney and a two-run double by Singleton. Nashville's pitching staff retired the final 13 batters they faced, evening the series at one game apiece with a 13-2 victory.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Iowa tied their season high, using six pitchers to get through tonight's game. Three of the six pitchers allowed four earned runs, while four of the six gave up at least one run.

Jake Slaughter went 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double, home run and a run batted in. It marked his second consecutive game with a home run, giving him a team-leading 10 long balls this year.

Iowa and Nashville will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from First Horizon Park scheduled for 6:35 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.