SWB Game Notes - May 24, 2023

May 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester WooSox (24-22) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (21-25)

Game 47 | Home Game 23 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Wednesday, May 24, 2023 | First Pitch 11:05 AM

RHP Shane Drohan (5-0, 2.31) vs LHP Tanner Tully (3-1, 3.93)

WHAT A RIVALRY- In the International League, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester still have a big Yankees-Red Sox rivalry. The teams meet four times this summer, two at home and two on the road. Int the first match up the WooSox took the series 4-2. As members of the IL, the rivals both sit close in the rankings as middle of the pack. Worcesgter has a team .261 average while SWB is just beneath with a .260 average. The RailRiders pitching staff has been a little sharper holding down a 4.61 earned run average while the WooSox have a 5.09 ERA.

HOMER HEAVEN- Last week the RailRiders hit twenty homers in Charlotte. Carlos Narvaez smacked his first in Triple-A while Estevan Floral had five to his name. They have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests last week. SWB has homered more in one week they then have in any other series, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Andres Chaparro leads the team after hitting his 11th of the summer, placing him 7th in the International League. Florial is not far behind with 19. The team is now first homers hit in all of Triple-A with 77 to send Albuquerque into second with 75 hit this summer. Worcester has 64 as a team. SWB is also first in long balls in all of Minor League Baseball and fourth in all of baseball. Tampa Bay leads the way with 95 in 48 games. The New York Yankees have totalled 75. Aaron Judge has a team-high 14.

TAKING OFF- Wilmer Difo leads the team with eleven stolen bases this season after recording one last night. He has only been caught twice. Estevan Florial is in second with nine to his name. As a team, they have nabbed 57 bases. Last summer the RailRiders swiped 172 which was a season-high record.

FLO TAKES FLIGHT- Estevan Florial has hit a homer in back-to-back contests twice in the past seven games. He also has had two first inning home runs this season. The first was at Worcester off of Matt Dermody on April 27 on the road, the second was last night at home versus Worcester against the same starters.

RUN SCORING RAMPAGE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has topped opponents at the plate. The team has scored 242 runs while only allowing their opponents to plate 237. This makes their run differential +5. The RailRiders have scored the most runs with 37 touching home in the 5th inning. They have allowed the most runs to cross, 44, in the second.

KROOK'S KRUSHING- Reliever Matt Krook has been lights out for the RailRiders this season. Krook has lowered his ERA down to 1.17 in 15.1 innings of work. The southpaw has tossed in 11 games, after spending a little bit of time on the injured list. Out of the bullpen, he has a reliever-high 29 strikeouts.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had six different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with eighteen starts, while Andres Chaparro has made thirteen starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran has made just two professional starts in the corner infield position. Every defensive player at first, except Gasper, has made at least one error in the position. Carlos Narvaez, in just his third Triple-A contest, got his initial start at first.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- On May 4, Andres Chaparro turned 24 years old and the RailRiders will celebrate five more birthdays to come this May. Mitch Spence turns 26 on 5/6. Deivi Garcia turns 24 on 5/19. DJ Snelten turns 31 on 5/29, while Elijah Dunham turns 25 the same day. Matt Bowman turns 32 on 5/31.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7), Randy Vasquez (#12) and Sean Boyle (#28) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

