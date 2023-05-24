Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 24 at Toledo

May 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (18-26) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (22-23)

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 - 11:05 a.m. ET - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jose Urena (0-1, 9.24) vs. RHP Brenan Hanifee (0-3, 4.89)

TUESDAY IN TOLEDO: The Rochester Red Wings defeated the Toledo Mud Hens last night in extra innings, 5-3, marking their first series-opening win against Toledo since 2018...LF JAKE ALU smashed his third homer this season with Rochester, which led to his third consecutive multi-hit game...CF DEREK HILL also recorded a multi-hit game, his sixth of the season...RHP PAOLO ESPINO started on the mound and worked 5.0 innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out four, adding to the nine strikeouts from the Wings pitching staff...the Wings send RHP JOSE UREÑA to the mound this afternoon in game two of the series in Toledo.

HOLY TOLEDO: Last night's win against Toledo marked the first time the Wings have won the opening game of a series against the Mud Hens since 2018...the Red Wings had lost four straight series openers after they won 15-2 on 8/16/18 in Toledo...Tuesday night's win also marked the first time since 2018 that the Red Wings scored a run in the series-opening game against Toledo, having been shutout in three consecutive series openers.

OK, THAT'S WEIRD: The Wings pitching staff walked seven Mud Hens hitters in last night's contest...this marks the fourth straight game with seven walks (5/19-23), which follows four consecutive games with exactly eight walks (5/14-18).

KEEP THE BALL IN THE YARD: Despite allowing a lone homer for a third consecutive game, the Red Wings pitching staff has allowed just three homers in their last eight games...this marks the lowest home run total they've allowed in an eight-game span since 2022 (9/18-27) ...

Rochester has allowed the sixth-fewest home runs (49) in the International League this season...a season after they allowed the fourth-fewest long balls (148) in the IL in 2022.

No Wings pitching staff has ranked lower than sixth place for allowing the fewest homers in a season since 2013...that season saw Wings' pitchers allow the third-most homers in the league (120)...148 home runs would have been the most in 2013, 22 more than Pawtucket, who allowed the most with 126 homers.

DEFUSING THE SPARK PLUG: Rochester held Toledo lead-off man, Justyn-Henry Malloy, hitless Tuesday night...the Wings have allowed leadoff hitters to go 1-for-12 (.083) in their last three games (5/20)...opposing leadoff hitters are hitting .258 (45-for-175) against Wings' arms this season, which ranks fifth of any spot in the lineup...

Rochester has allowed more hits to the nine-hole hitter than any other spot in the lineup...nine hitters are hitting .338 (51-for-151) against Red Wing arms.

In 2022, the leadoff spot did the most damage against the Wings, amassing a .272 (1,151-for-4,239) mark...the nine-hole posted the fewest hits and lowest batting average, hitting just .227 (773-for-3,402).

The first, second, and third spots in the lineup have done little damage against Red Wings pitching this season, hitting at a clip of .250 (129-for-514).

EXTRA, EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT!: The Rochester Red Wings defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 5-3 in 10 innings Tuesday night...Rochester scored five unanswered runs, erasing a three-run deficit to force extras...

The Wings are now 2-2 in extra-inning contests this season after starting 0-2, with a +3 run differential.

Since last season, Rochester is 8-8 in extra-inning games, with a +8 run differential.

HOLD ON, WE'RE GOING HOME: Rochester stranded 11 runners on base in Tuesday's win, finishing 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position...this is the fourth consecutive game the Wings have left nine or more runners on base...Rochester left 54 runners on base during its series with Buffalo last week, fourth-most in the International League during that span...

Despite this, the Wings have left the fourth-fewest runners on base in the IL this season (324).

BULLY-PEN: Rochester's bullpen tossed five scoreless innings in Tuesday's victory...four Wings' relievers combined to hold Toledo without a run, allowing just three hits with five strikeouts...

Dating back to last Tuesday (5/16), the Wings bullpen has posted the second-best ERA in the International League (1.86).

MILL(Y)AS ROCK: C DREW MILLAS made his Triple-A debut Tuesday, recording his first Red Wings hit with a RBI triple in the 10th inning to extend Rochester's lead...

Millas' triple was the fourth of his three-year minor league career, with the last coming on 8/13/22 with High-A Wilmington.

International League Stories from May 24, 2023

