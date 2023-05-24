Redbirds Late-Inning Rally Falls Short in Loss to Tides

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game homestand with a 9-7 loss to the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning, first baseman Taylor Motter smacked a three-run double to bring in his first RBI as a Redbird. The double made it a two-run game and brought the tying run to the plate after entering the inning down seven. Memphis was unable to add any more baserunners in the ballgame.

Centerfielder Moises Gomez and designated hitter Luken Baker also had productive days at the plate. Gomez went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk. Until a single with one out in the sixth, the Gomez home runs were the lone baserunners for Memphis. Baker finished the day 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI, both coming in the five-run eighth inning.

Connor Thomas (4-3) had his streak of seven consecutive appearances of 5.1 innings pitched with three or fewer earned runs allowed snapped on Wednesday afternoon. The left-handed pitcher tossed 4.0 innings, allowed nine runs on 10 hits, walked two and struck out one. Dalton Roach provided a huge effort in relief with 3.2 innings pitched of scoreless baseball.

The Redbirds (25-22) return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, May 24 to continue a 12-game homestand at 6:45p.m. CDT.

