Jumbo Shrimp Fall to Knights 5-2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Charlotte Knights blasted two home runs in a four-run fourth inning propelling them to a 5-2 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

With the score tied at one in the fourth inning, Yolbert Sánchez and Evan Skoug each singled to begin the frame against Jacksonville (21-24) starter Ronald Bolaños (1-5). Stephen Piscotty homered (2) to left field to put Charlotte (23-24) ahead 4-1. With two outs in the inning, Lenyn Sosa homered (7) to right to tack on a run for the Knights.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Peyton Burdick homered to right field (11) to cut the deficit to 5-2. However, Jacksonville could get no closer.

The Knights opened up the scoring in the second inning. With one out, Sánchez walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Evan Skoug worked a walk in the ensuing plate appearance. A fielder's choice put runners at the corners and Erik González ripped a single, scoring Sánchez from third to put Charlotte ahead 1-0.

Santiago Chavez earned a walk to lead off the third inning. Brian Miller then hit a double down the right field line, advancing Chavez to third. With one out, Jordan Groshans grounded out to shortstop, scoring Chavez to tie up the game at one apiece.

Jacksonville and Charlotte continue their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Chi Chi González (2-3, 5.75 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against the Knights RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-4, 10.62 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and www.espn690.com.

On a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday, fans can enjoy of $2 (16-oz. Coors Lights drafts) and $3 (24-oz. Coors Lights drafts) on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand and the right field bleachers. Additionally, on a Military Appreciation Night, Ascension St. Vincent's and OUTFRONT Media will provide free tickets (subject to availability) to all active and retired military, Veterans and their dependents. Tickets must be received in-person at the Miller Electric Box Office.

