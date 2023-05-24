Red-Hot Knights Sink the 'Shrimp 5-2 Wednesday

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) - Stephen Piscotty and Lenyn Sosa powered the Charlotte Knights to a 5-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday afternoon in game two of a six-game series from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL. The win was Charlotte's fourth straight dating back to Saturday, May 20.

The Knights scored first on Wednesday and did so in the top of the second inning thanks to an RBI single from shortstop Erik González. The Jumbo Shrimp tied the game in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI groundout by Jordan Groshans. With the game tied at 1-1, the Charlotte bats went to work.

In the top of the fourth inning, Piscotty came through with the big hit of the game - a three-run home run. The home run was his second of the season with the Knights and it gave the team a 4-1 lead at that point. Three batters later, Sosa added his seventh home run of the season. His solo blast gave the Knights a 5-1 lead. Sosa now has hit five home runs over his last nine games.

RHP Sean Burke started Wednesday's game and was solid over 4.1 innings pitched. Burke, who pitched into the fifth inning, allowed two runs on six hits. He did not factor in the decision. LHP Sammy Peralta (3-1, 3.00), who came on in relief of Burke in the fifth inning, earned the win. He allowed just one hit over 2.2 scoreless innings pitched.

RHP Lane Ramsey retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn his team-leading seventh save of the season. Ramsey fanned two batters in the inning to close the door on Charlotte's fifth consecutive win over the Jumbo Shrimp. The Knights won the final three games of the series at Truist Field (April 14-16) and have now won the first two games of this series.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Thursday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch on Thursday is set for 7:05 p.m. from Jacksonville, FL.

