WooSox and National Grid Thank Community Heroes with Complimentary Tickets on First Responder Wednesdays

On First Responder Wednesdays, presented by National Grid, the Worcester Red Sox provide up to four free WooSox Loop tickets to frontline workers who show their credentials at the Polar Park Ticket Office or the Fallon Health Square Ticket Booth located in centerfield.

At each Wednesday home game, the WooSox also recognize a first responder on the field during pre-game ceremonies. To nominate a frontline hero, email WooSox Ambassador Diane Flanagan at [email protected]. Flanagan has been a nurse for 50 years, including 18 years at Leominster Hospital, which merged with UMass Memorial Healthcare in 1998.

So far in WooSox '23, four first responders have been honored.

On April 12, the WooSox and National Grid welcomed Sergeant David Stucenski of Agawam-a 22-year veteran of the Massachusetts State Police-and honored the memory of his late teammate and four-legged best friend, K9 Frankie.

K9 Frankie was a Belgian Malinois who after 10 years of service was tragically killed in the line of duty on July 26, 2022. He was the first dog to be treated under Nero's Law, which requires emergency medical personnel to assess, treat, and transport police K9s who are injured in the line of duty. K9 Frankie was treated by Captain Tim McDonald of Worcester Emergency Medical Services, who frequently works at Polar Park during WooSox games.

On April 26, the WooSox and National Grid honored Lieutenant Brittany Doane, the first-ever female officer in the Southborough Fire Department, where she has served for the past nine years.

The Hubbardston resident leads the "Stay Alive From Education" program, which helps students grow into responsible, rational, and healthy adults. Doane is also a national-level Olympic weightlifter who holds the New England clean and jerk record in her weight class.

Due to the May 3 postponement, the First Responder Wednesday ceremony that was scheduled for that date was reprised on Saturday, May 6. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so the WooSox and National Grid celebrated Brittany Sampson, a nurse of 13 years at UMass Memorial Medical Center, who built and implemented the nurse-driven critical incident and peer support team.

This team provides all UMass emergency employees with emotional and tangible support during critical events.

During the most recent homestand, on Wednesday, May 17, the WooSox honored Lieutenant Dan Hehir, a Sterling resident who has served for most of his life, including one year as an Oakham police officer, 20 years as captain of the Westborough Fire Department, 21 years as a Worcester E.M.S. paramedic, and 34 years-and counting-as the on-call lieutenant for the Sterling Fire Department.

In 2019, former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker recognized Hehir for his leadership.

The WooSox and National Grid will present eight more First Responder Wednesdays during the 2023 season.

June 7 vs. Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals): Special 12:15 p.m. start time in honor of School Field Trip Day, presented by Fontaine Brothers.

June 21 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies): Woof Woof Wednesday Night; Auburn Town Takeover.

July 5 vs. Syracuse Mets (New York Mets): Woof Woof Wednesday Night; Los Wepas de Worcester game, presented by La Mega Radio.

July 26 vs. Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals): Special 12:15 p.m. start time in honor of Camp Day; Los Wepas de Worcester game, presented by La Mega Radio.

August 9 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays): Special 12:15 p.m. start time in honor of Camp Day.

August 16 vs. Scranton Wilkes/Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees): Special 12:15 p.m. start time in honor of Camp Day.

August 30 vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles): Woof Woof Wednesday Night; Holden Town Takeover.

September 13 vs. Syracuse Mets (New York Mets): Woof Woof Wednesday Night; Korean Heritage Night.

