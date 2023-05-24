Bulls Best Stripers 7-3

GWINNETT, GA - Bulls second baseman Jonathan Aranda drove in three runs and left fielder Niko Hulsizer smashed a 2-run homer in Durham's 7-3 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday evening at Coolray Field.

Durham struck first in the fifth inning when Aranda's single gave the Bulls a 1-0 lead before he drove in another two runs in the seventh. Designated hitter Nick Dini scored in the same frame thanks to third baseman Osleivis Basabe's sacrifice fly. Hulsizer would extend Durham's lead to 6-0 in the following inning with a 2-run homer, before right fielder Ben Gamel's RBI finished the win at 7-3.

Gwinnett SS Vaughn Grissom drove in a run and C Chadwick Tromp recorded a 2-run homer.

Durham lefty Jacob Lopez (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO) earned the victory with his 5.0 scoreless innings while Gwinnett starter Beau Burrows (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to continue their six-game road set on Thursday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. RHP Evan McKendry is anticipated to toe the rubber for the Bulls and be opposed by RHP AJ Smith-Shawver.

Durham returns home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Monday, May 29 to start a six-game homestand with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. First pitch of the series opener is set for 5:05pm.

