Indians Outlast Columbus in Slugfest to Even Series, 12-9
May 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Behind home runs from Nick Gonzales, Miguel Andújar, Mark Mathias and Canaan Smith-Njigba, the Indianapolis Indians survived several comeback threats from the Columbus Clippers in a 12-9 win on Wednesday night at Huntington Park.
The power outburst in the victory was the most prolific home run display of the season, and the four long balls were the most hit by an Indians offense in a game since they clubbed five on September 26, 2021, in Omaha. Additionally, the 12-run performance was Indianapolis' third game with 10 or more runs scored in their last nine.
Command woes from Indians starter Kent Emanuel plated the first run of the night for the Clippers (23-23), when Columbus first baseman Jhonkensy Noel drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the first. In the next half inning, Indianapolis responded with a four-run frame against Clippers starter Daniel Norris (L, 1-3) with doubles from left fielder Cal Mitchell and right fielder Ryan Vilade, before Gonzales clubbed a two-run home run to straightaway left field.
The back-and-forth nature of the scoring continued throughout the entirety of the game. Columbus cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the second, but the Indians (22-24) plated two more in the third and one in the fourth to create separation. Aside from a scoreless top of the first and a dormant fifth, the Indians scored in every other offensive half-inning.
The greatest threat from the Clippers offense came in the bottom of the seventh, when Noel ripped a solo home run to left field and shortstop Brayan Rocchio's third double of the night cut the Indians' advantage to 10-9. However, Vilade responded with an RBI opposite-field single in the eighth, and Smith-Njigba's solo homer off the scoreboard in right-center field in the ninth provided insurance.
With Smith-Njigba, Gonzales and Andújar all hitting their fourth home runs of the year in the win, the Indians now have eight players who share a team-leading four homer total. The trio joins left fielder Cal Mitchell, catcher Endy Rodríguez, third baseman Malcom Nuñez, infielder Aaron Shackelford and current Pirates outfielder Josh Palacios as the team leaders.
The Indians enjoyed a pair of excellent outings out of the bullpen. Right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski (W, 1-2) recorded five outs, four via strikeout, to get the Indians' staff through the fifth inning. Reliever Cody Bolton (S, 1) finished the job with two no-hit innings, striking out three.
The Indians and Clippers play the third game of their six-game series on Thursday at Huntington Park at 7:05 PM ET. Left-hander Caleb Smith (2-4, 7.17) gets the ball for Indianapolis, while Columbus turns to MLB rehabber Triston McKenzie (0-0, 0.00) as he recovers from a shoulder injury.
