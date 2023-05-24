RailRiders Blast Worcester, 15-2

May 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders smashed the Worcester WooSox 15-2 on Wednesday afternoon. Five batters had a multi-hit contest, including three from Franchy Cordero. The team hit three more home runs to total 80, the most in Minor League Baseball.

The RailRiders took an early lead with a run in the second. Cordero doubled and scored on Jamie Westbrook's two-bagger.

The team followed with a four run third as they batted through the order. Estevan Florial started the frame with a walk and stolen base. Kole Calhoun swatted him in. After AndresChaparro singled, Cordero smoked a three-run homer for a 5-0 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre again batted through the order in the fourth. Cordero added another RBI bringing in Calhoun with his second double. Rodolfo Duran's single down the left field line brought in Chaparro and Cordero to get up 8-0.

The RailRiders put up two more off the bat of Oswald Peraza for a double-digit lead. Peraza homered for the fourth time this season sending in Estevan Florial who singled to reach.

In the sixth, Worcester got on the board with a two-run homer off the bat of Bobby Dalbec. The visitors recorded just eight hits and couldn't drive in anymore.

A five spot in the seventh put the game away for SWB. Peraza was hit by a pitch and moved to third on Calhoun's double. He trotted home on Chaparro's sacrifice fly. Cordero walked, Duran got on with a fielder's choice, and everyone scored on Billy McKinney's home run. The three-run bomb to right center made it 15-2 SWB.

Shane Drohan (L, 0-1) got the start going 2.2 innings allowing five runs on six hits. Norwith Guidino finished the third, but gave up three runs in the fourth. Oddanier Mosqueda tossed two of his own with a pair of runs. Cam Booser recorded two outs, before being removed with injury. Taylor Broadway let up a run in his 1.1 innings.

Tanner Tully (W, 1-4) impressed in his five and two thirds allowing just two runs. He gave up eight hits and struck out four. Matt Krook tossed two clean innings with five strikeouts. Matt Bowman finished the contest scoreless.

The RailRiders take on the WooSox on Thursday evening. Righty Mitch Spence is scheduled for the first pitch at 6:35 PM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.