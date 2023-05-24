Mud Hens Shutout in Morning Matchup

May 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Rochester Red Wings 3-0 in an early morning matchup.

Brenan Hanifee started the game on the mound for the Mud Hens, entering the match-up with a 4.89 ERA and an 0-3 record on the season. Hanifee worked a perfect top of the first in only 10 pitches.

Jose Urena started on the bump for Rochester. He entered the game with a 9.82 ERA and 0-4 record on the season. Urena struck out two of the three batters he faced in the first inning to put the Mud Hens away in order.

Nomar Mazara started the top of the second inning with a bang after smoking a solo homerun over the left field wall to put the game's first run on the board. Hanifee was able to bounce back by getting the next three Red Wing hitters out in order to end the top of the second inning.

With one out in the bottom of the second, Andre Lipcius drew a walk to become the first baserunner of the day for the Mud Hens. Andrew Knapp then hit a one-hopper to the shortstop that was bobbled but called a hit because of how hard he hit it to put runners on first and second with one out. Later in the inning, Micheal Papierski worked a two-out walk to load the bases for Jermaine Palacios. Urena was able to get a strikeout to strand the bases loaded and keep the Hens off the board.

Richie Martin lead off the top of the third inning with a triple down the left-field line to put himself 90 feet away from scoring with no outs. The next batter Cody Martin worked a walk but was caught stealing during the next at-bat for the first out in the inning. Darren Baker then hit a single to left field to score Martin from third and make it 2-0 Red Wings. Carter Kieboom hit a ground ball to third that was bobbled and everyone was safe to put runners on first and second and still one out. Jake Alu grounded into a forceout at second base but two throwing errors by the Mud Hens allowed the runner at second to score and give Rochester a 3-0 lead.

After scoring two runs in the top of the inning, Urena worked a one-two-three bottom half to get the Red Wings bats back in their hands for the fourth.

Hanifee retired the top of the fourth inning in order to keep it a 3-0 lead after the top of the fourth inning.

Andrew Knapp and Andre Lipcius hit back-to-back singles with one out to put runners on first and second in the inning. Corey Joyce then hit a sharp ground ball for a single to load the bases with one out. Urena was able to get an infield fly for the second out of the inning then a groundout to strand the bases loaded for the second time of the game.

In the top of the fifth inning, Hanifee retired the side in order again to keep the Mud Hens at a three-run deficit after the fourth inning.

Tommy Romero entered the game from the bullpen in the bottom of the fifth inning for Rochester. The Mud Hens were only able to put one baserunner on board due to a Parker Meadows wall. Romero ended the inning on a strikeout to keep the runner at first.

Garrett Hill started the sixth inning on the mound from the bullpen. After getting the first two outs in the inning, Hill allowed a walk to put a runner on first but was able to get the final out, stranding the runner at first.

Grant Witherspoon lead off the bottom of the sixth inning with a walk for the Mud Hens. Andre Lipcius then hit a fly ball that was caught in left field but a throwing error allowed Witherspoon to take second base. However, Romero was able to retire the next two Mud Hen batters without allowing the runner to score to hold the lead.

Seth Elledge entered the game to pitch the seventh inning for the Mud Hens. With one out, Luis Torrens and Richie Martin both drew back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second. Elledge bounced back by getting a groundball double play to end the inning.

Albert Baldonado came into the game to pitch the bottom of the seventh inning for the Red Wings and sat down the Mud he in order to hold onto the three-run lead.

Braden Bristo went onto the mound to pitch the eighth inning for the Mud Hens. Bristo worked around a two-out single hit by Nomar Mazara to get out of the inning.

Parker Meadows hit an infield single to start the bottom of the eighth inning for the Mud Hens, but Baldonado was able to get the next batter to hit into a six-four-three double play to kill any momentum the Hens had.

Aneurys Zabala pitched the top of the ninth inning for the Mud Hens and sat down the Red Wings in order to keep the score at a 3-0 game heading to the bottom of the ninth.

Tyler Danish entered the game in the ninth inning for the Red Wings with a save opportunity. With one out Andrew Knapp worked a walk to get on board for the Mud Hens. Danish was able to work around the walk and record the save and secure the victory for the Red Wings.

Notables:

Andrew Knapp: 2-3, BB

Andre Lipcius: 1-2

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.